FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) – Franklin police are turning to the public for help as they search for a vehicle in connection with an incident earlier this month during which a lit firework thrown from a moving car set an SUV on fire.

A video shared by police on Wednesday showed a firework being tossed out of dark-colored Toyota Corolla that ignited a Subaru parked in Pat Jarvis’ driveway on East Street, resulting in it catching on fire and being a total loss.

“The video is kind of strange to watch as you see it skip across the driveway and lodge it the vehicle in just the perfect spot to be able to ignite the front of the car,” Franklin Police Sgt. Brian Johnson said.

Jarvis can’t even watch the video of her Subaru being consumed by flames.

“I’m sick over it. I haven’t had a car since july 3rd. It’s completely left me with nothing,” she said.

Police say residents reported the vehicle driving around the area and throwing fireworks for several days.

“This incident resulted in a complete loss of the victim’s vehicle, and could have easily resulted in the loss of their home if not for the quick work of the Franklin Police Department,” police wrote in a statement.

Jarvis said her granddaughter, who uses a wheelchair, was worried the house would catch on fire.

“I got a disabled granddaughter that lives here and she said, ‘I didn’t want to die again,” Jarvis told 7NEWS.

Johnson noted that he believes the incident was random.

There were no reported injuries in connection with the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 508-528-1212 or email jmaclean@franklinma.gov.

