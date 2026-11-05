WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Newly released body camera video shows off-duty Westboro Police Chief Todd Minardi inside an unmarked vehicle holding a bottle of vodka. Minardi was placed on leave by the Town following the incident last month.

According to the police report, a man who works nearby called Shrewsbury police shortly before 12:30 p.m. The report said responding officers noticed signs of possible intoxication, including glassy eyes, slow speech, and the smell of alcohol, and called for a supervisor.

“We got a call for your well-being. The car’s been here for a while, they said. We want to make sure you’re okay,” one officer was heard saying in the video.

Minardi eventually agreed to be taken to the hospital by ambulance. Police said they found two bottles of vodka in his vehicle.

He was cited for having an open container of alcohol. Since his vehicle was not on when officers arrived, they did not charge him with operating under the influence, according to the police report.

Westboro Town officials say they are bringing in an outside investigator to look into the situation.

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