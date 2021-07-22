A man playing the lottery in a Florida convenience store was uninjured when a track slammed into the store on Thursday, police said.

Justin Salazar, 78, was playing the lottery at the Kwik Stop convenience store in North Miami Dade when a red pickup truck came barreling through the wall, scattering debris everywhere.

“It was really scary,” said Kwik Stop owner Nitaisha Saha.

A pickup truck and a black sedan were both heavily damaged, though no one was injured in the crash.

“I heard the screeching. It was insane, it was really loud and I’m just glad no one got hurt,” said Sarah Churchwell, who heard the crash.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to the hospital but is OK.

Miami-Dade officers would not say if any citations had been issued in connection with the crash.

