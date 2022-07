BOURNE, MASS. (WHDH) - The New England Aquarium released 10 sea turtles back into the ocean at a beach in Bourne Thursday.

The turtles were initially located on a shore in late 2021, suffering from life-threatening illnesses.

The reptiles were released with satellite equipment strapped to their backs to help aid the aquarium in research.

