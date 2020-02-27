BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WHDH) — A camera captured the dramatic moment when police officers pulled a woman out of a burning, overturned car in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Officers responding to a crash on Chopsey Hill Road found a vehicle rolled over onto its side with flames coming from its front hood.

They worked together to upright the vehicle before they smashed a window and together pulled her out.

The officers quickly moved her away from the burning vehicle.

The extent of her injuries was not released.

