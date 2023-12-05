PEABODY, MASS. (WHDH) - A peacock that flew the coop in Peabody caused some problems for state police Monday, at one point venturing into the lanes of Route 1.

Surveillance video showed the exotic bird in the area late Monday morning.

Fearing it could lead to a potentially dangerous situation, a trooper pulled over to try to corral it. The effort soon became a peacock pursuit, though, with police and some nearby volunteers chasing the bird to the corner of a parking lot.

Kristina Kallas’ family owns Quick Stop Convenience, where Monday’s avian operation went down. Speaking with 7NEWS, she said they often find peacocks from a small nearby farm wandering around the parking lot.

In this case, however, she said she is not sure what made this bird try to cross the road.

“It wanted to go to Dunkin Donuts, Get a snack?” she said. “I’m not sure.”

Despite several efforts to catch it, the peacock ultimately took off over a fence and out of sight.

“It’s very normal for them to get out and they do tend to get back,” said Virginia Wood-Ferrante, whose cousin owns the peacock. “I’ve never seen the police come and look for them ever.”

7NEWS learned the peacock, indeed, lives at a farm around the corner from the site where it was spotted.

According to both state police and the family of the owner, the bird made it home safe and sound.

