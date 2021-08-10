(WHDH) — Penguins at the Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut recently received acupuncture therapy as their trainers worked to build trust, practice positive behaviors, and strengthen their relationship with the birds.

During the acupuncture sessions, the aquarium says trainers work on instructing the penguins to sit calmly while the needles are put in place by specially-trained veterinarians.

The aquarium noted that the ability to sit calmly is particularly important during routine physical assessments, including eye and mouth exams, X-rays, and when veterinarians need to listen with a stethoscope.

If the penguins sit calmly through acupuncture, their trainers will reward them with back and head scratches.

