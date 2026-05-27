BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are investigating after shots were fired near TD Garden late Tuesday night, and security camera video from a nearby business captured people running for cover.

Police responded to Friend Street Tuesday night for a report of gunfire. Police said a car parked in the area was hit by bullets, as well as the glass doors of a nearby hotel, according to a woman staying there.

“The whole thing was shattered and there was broken glass everywhere. It looked like it snowed glass. I mean it was inside and outside,” said Julie Murphy, who was staying at a hotel that was hit by bullets.

“We heard seven or eight loud shots. I mean, it was very, very loud,” said Karen Baseler, who heard the gunfire. “My husband immediately said, ‘That was gunshots!’ If I were to guess, I’d say super loud fireworks.”

People who frequent the area said they were shocked to hear of the situation.

“I’m surprised by it because we really don’t have those types of issues down here,” said Jonathan Wood, who works nearby. “You get the occasional disagreement, maybe a fist fight here or there because there are some bars in the area, but something of that level, we never see here.”

The President of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association said there are not enough officers in the field.

“Putting less police officers on the street not only makes the citizenry more vulnerable to larcenies and crime, but its unsafe for the police officers we represent,” said Larry Calderon, President of the Boston Police Patrolmen’s Association.

No one was hurt in the incident.

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