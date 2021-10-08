AYER, MASS. (WHDH) - Police had a busy morning in Ayer as they tried to corral a wayward moose in an attempt to keep it from wandering into the roadways on Friday.

Det. Kellie Barhight and school resource officer Jen Bigelow found the moose charging through the woods after getting spooked by barking dogs, according to Ayer police.

Video of the massive animal showed it running past the officers.

Police say they did their best not to get run over by the moose.

Anyone who crosses paths with a moose is urged to give it a lot of space because they can cover a lot of ground quickly.

