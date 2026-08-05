PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WHDH) - A brawl broke out on I-95 in Pawtucket, Rhode Island earlier this month following a rollover crash and a car pile-up, surveillance video captured.

The incident occurred near the “S-curves” on the highway at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 5.

Surveillance video provided by the Rhode Island Department of Transportation captured a car veering off the road, taking down a pole, and rolling over. Highway cameras also captured a group of people fighting on the Interstate, with a large crowd in the background near multiple damaged cars.

John Gomes witnessed the incident, and said he was shocked at what he saw.

“It had to be at least over 50 people,” Gomes said. “I’m wondering like, ‘What’s going on here? Was it like a road rage incident?’ I’m thinking, you know, because of the accident maybe they’re blaming each other.”

Rhode Island State Police said troopers received calls of car meet-ups moving through nearby cities prior to the crash.

Several people were taken to the hospital. One person had serious injuries.

“These young, young kids out there, they’re thinking speed’s a joke, you know? And when stuff like this happens, it’s not a joke, you know, that could’ve been somebody innocent,” Gomes said.

Rhode Island State Police said three men have been arrested, and said they anticipate more arrests will be made.

The incident remains under investigation.

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