A man is charged with drunk driving after slamming into a restaurant twice.

Security video shows the SUV inside a Subway in Wisconsin on Tuesday.

The driver backs up into the parkin lot, then floors it and ends up back inside the restaurant.

Police say the 75-year-old driver admitted to drinking alcohol just before the incident.

No one was hurt.

