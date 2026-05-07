STONEHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A teenager with a water gun triggered an emergency response from Stoneham police after a concerned resident called 911 Monday reporting a person with a gun, police body camera video captured. The teenager was handcuffed and briefly detained, but was released after he explained to officers that he was taking part in the popular high school game called “senior assassin.”

Stoneham police released body camera video Thursday of the tense moment a teenager was captured with what appeared to be a firearm in a residential area, prompting a frantic 911 call from a resident.

“I have a gentleman outside my house hiding with a gun, it looks like he’s trying to ambush somebody. I need somebody to come right away,” the caller said. “He’s got a black hoodie on. He’s got a gun in his right hand, he’s got gray sweatpants…it looks like a handgun.”

Police quickly responded to the area, instructing the teenager to lie on his stomach on the street and put his hands behind his back. Police said the boy was briefly detained, but released after they established the gun in his possession was a realistic water pistol and called his parents.

Police said the teenager was apologetic and cooperative at the scene.

In a statement, Stoneham Police Chief James O’Connor wrote, “I would like to credit the officers who responded to this incident for their calmness and demeanor. What could have been a potentially dangerous misunderstanding was quickly sorted out by well-trained professionals.”

Following the incident, O’Connor said he spoke with Stoneham school officials who have also been in conversation with parents. He said he hopes this can be a learning experience for the town, and other communities if similar situations should arise.

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