PEMBROKE, MASS. (WHDH) - A video captured by a Pembroke resident is causing a stir — she’s not sure what she saw but she’s sure she’s never see it before.

The girl says she was looking up in the sky Wednesday night when she spotted something floating in the air.

“I was chilling in my hot tub, I look up in the sky to see something tiny, floating. I’m like what is that,” she told 7NEWS.

It’s why she decided to take out her phone and zoom in on what she was seeing.

“It just had a weird shape. Like it looked like an upside down bottle. It looked like a weird canister-type, thing,” she recalled.

When asked if it was a drone, she said it’s possible but she noted it was extremely quiet.

“It was really quiet. You couldn’t like really hear anything. That’s why I was just like more confused. When stuff fly over all the time, you hear it.”

We asked the fire department and they said they don’t have any report of something like that falling from the sky.

So far, no reports of other sightings or potential explanations from local fire or police departments.

