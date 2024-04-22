BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police responded to dozens of 911 calls reporting drivers doing donuts, burnouts, and racing on Dartmouth Street in Boston early Sunday morning.

The damage to the pavement could still be seen Sunday, just a day after the wild meet-up in the Back Bay.

Rich Blanco said he could see people hanging out of the windows of the cars that were doing donuts in the intersection of Dartmouth and Marlborough streets.

“It was like an event, like hey we’re going to meet here, and it was like a little impromptu party,” he said.

“In real life you could see someone who could almost be killed … It took me about an hour before I could relax and go back to bed.. It was really pretty shocking.”

Police said they received reports of drag racing, drivers going the wrong way, and people setting off fireworks.

Several drivers were ticketed as a result of the incident, which remains under investigation.

