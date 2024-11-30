WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - New video shows the moment a man was spray painted in the face inside Worcester City Hall last week.

The incident took place last Tuesday outside a Worcester City Council meeting. David Webb, the man spray painted in the face, said the attack might have been in response to one of his social media posts.

“This guy could’ve been aiming to disfigure or maim me permanently,” Webb said last week.

The video shows a man in a dark jacket waiting at the bottom of a set of stairs inside City Hall. As Webb walks down the stairs, the man pulls a can of spray paint out of his jacket and sprays it in Webb’s face.

Webb can be seen putting his arms up to protect his face, and then pushing the man back, swinging at him. The man with the spray paint then walks down the hallway.

Police are charging the man with the spray paint with assault and battery.

“The reason it’s assault with a dangerous weapon is because this is dangerous. It actually could have permanently damaged my eyes,” Webb said last week.

Moments after the attack, Webb spoke before the city council — his face still covered with black spray paint. He was taken to the hospital and released with no major injuries.

Webb tried to get a restraining order against the man after the attack, but was denied.

The man with the spray paint will be back in court in the coming weeks.

