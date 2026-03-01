MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 93 southbound was temporarily closed at Exit 9 in Milton on Saturday due to a water main break on the East Milton Square overpass.

The closure was in place for several hours while repairs were completed.

It has since reopened.

