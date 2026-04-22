WATERTOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS is helping you see the good — today we’re highlighting a Watertown embroidery business that is helping people with mental health challenges.

Megan Burke at Cuerd@s stitches tactile dots onto thrifted and recycled clothing to allow people to rub them for a sense of comfort whenever they feel stressed. She founded the company when she noticed one of her siblings would rub their wrist whenever they felt anxious.

She says she hopes the embroidery provides the same sense of relief to others who are struggling.

“Every single dot is hand-embroidered intentionally to remind the person that they are deserving of someone else’s time, care, and attention, so this self-soothing tool is both utility and ideological,” Burke told 7NEWS. “So it provides that tactile stim or grounding in the moment while also reminding the person of their inherent worth and dignity.”

She also hosts workshops where people can learn to make the embroidery for themselves.

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