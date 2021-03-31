‘We had to say goodbye’: National Weather Service site on Cape Cod closes after 50 years

CHATHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - The National Weather Service in Boston launched its last weather balloon from Chatham Wednesday morning.

The balloon helps meteorologists measure temperature, humidity and wind. They have been launched from the same site twice a day for the last 50 years but the site is no longer safe due to some nearby erosion.

“We had to say goodbye to the site because of where we are located at the Monomoy Wildlife Refuge, we’re adjacent to a bluff that overlooks the ocean. We had to close and cease operations there because that bluff has significantly eroded,” said Boston National Weather Service Meteorologist Andy Nash.

There are more than 90 weather balloons in use across the country.

Boston meteorologists will be relying on data from them until the NWS finds a new location.

