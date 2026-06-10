FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - These are the lucky Scots who have World Cup tickets. And, they’re getting acclimated to Massachusetts.

“Well, I’m starving, and I’d really like a pint,” Adam Cook said, after being asked what he’s excited about seeing in Boston. “So, food in drink, that’s for sure.”

Maybe no chowder, but 7NEWS found men in kilts sampling some Dunkin’ and Logan Airport. The fans will see their futbol heroes take on Haiti.

“Yeah, really excited to be here, buzzing to be honest,” Michael Brown said, who will be going to the World Cup. “I think we have a good chance of getting through the group play…”

Some say this trio is a financial strain they won’t soon overcome, and the expensive tickets are just the beginning.

“Paid over the odds for them, $900 each, which is a ripoff,” Tom Menzies said, who paid thousands on the trip. “But yeah, we’re really excited. We had to take out a mortgage to pay for everything.”

But some of the flights from Edinburgh to Boston are out of luck. They don’t have tickets. But the partying and the camaraderie will be enough for them.

The Scotland National Team is now in North Carolina practicing.

Charlotte is home base as the guys prepare to fly to Boston for the match Saturday night in Foxboro. A father-son duo is ready for a repeat performance of a game from 36 years ago.

“The last time Scotland won a World Cup game was in Italy, 1990, over in Sweden,” Darren Borthwick. “And I was there, with my dad, my mum, and brother. We were at that match. Saturday, we’re hoping that’s gonna get repeated.”

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