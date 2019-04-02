‘We will call your mom’: Police post warning for speeding drivers

(WHDH) — The Haymarket Police Department in Virginia has gone viral for its new approach to deterring speeding drivers.

A flashing message board posted in a 25 mph zone in the town reads: “Slow down or we will call your mom.”

For some, a call home may be more stressful than being slapped with a ticket.

“We meant this to be funny but on a serious note, please slow down,” the department said in a Facebook post.

