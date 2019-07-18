Weekend to bring conditions brutal enough to bake biscuits in a car

(WHDH) — Dangerous heat and humidity building in the Great Plains will move into New England this weekend, resulting in possibly record-setting warmth.

The “feels like” temperature on Saturday is expected to hit 107 degrees. It could 105 degrees on Sunday.

To illustrate just how brutal the heat is, the National Weather Service attempted to bake biscuits using only the sun and a car in the parking lot of their Omaha, Nebraska, headquarters.

After 45 minutes, the biscuits started to rise, according to a tweet by NWS Omaha.

Update: 45 minutes in. Biscuits are rising. pic.twitter.com/IFGxhV486T — NWS Omaha (@NWSOmaha) July 18, 2019

Officials are warning that excessive heat and humidity may cause illnesses and stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Bay State residents are being urged to drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

