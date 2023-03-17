WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - Students at Wellesley College walked out of class Friday in support of transgender applicants to their school.

SKY7 was over the scene, capturing video of the protest as students gathered outside following a student vote earlier this week to expand admissions to transgender men and non-binary prospective students assigned male at birth.

Students also asked the school to use gender-neutral language when referring to the student body.

College officials responded in a statement on Wednesday, saying the school admits “eligible applicants who consistently identify and live as women, including cis, trans and nonbinary students.”

In their statement, officials said they acknowledge the result of the student vote.

“Although there is no plan to revisit our mission as a women’s college or our admissions policy, we will continue to engage all students in the important work of building an inclusive academic community where everyone feels they belong,” officials said.

