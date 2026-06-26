WELLESLEY, MASS. (WHDH) - A Wellesley man appeared in court on Friday and is accused of stabbing his own father to death.

James Bennett III is charged with first-degree murder.

Wellesley police responded to the area of Phillips Park on Maugus Avenue shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday for a 911 call requesting assistance. When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man suffering from an apparent stab wound. The victim was taken to Newton Wellesley Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Witnesses say they heard the victim scream, “He’s stabbing me, he’s killing me!”

When officers found the victim, they asked him: “Who stabbed you?” To which he responded, “My son.”

Prosecutors say Bennett ran home, took a picture of himself with blood on his body, then walked to the police department and turned himself in.

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