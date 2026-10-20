WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - The town of Westboro voted to create a new bylaw that restricts drones from being flown in the area.

The vote comes after Amazon proposed its Prime Air Delivery service last month.

Amazon said it was planning to use an aircraft to deliver small packages out of the town’s fulfillment facility. The company previously received approval from the town to operate its drone program.

Residents voiced their concerns over the drone noise and privacy.

“It will completely change the character of our town,” Stephanie Stuchlik said. “It will be noisy, it will be unsafe, it will be frankly dystopian, and we don’t want this here. We want to be outside connecting with our neighbors. We want community; we want to maintain and preserve what makes Westboro special. And this program will threaten to change that and the surrounding towns as well.”

The newly approved bylaw will go to the state attorney general’s office for approval before it can be implemented. The state has 90 days to approve or reject it.

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