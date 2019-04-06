Weymouth community hosts charity basketball for family of fallen officer

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - They Weymouth community raised funds at a charity basketball game on Saturday to send the family of fallen Sergeant Michael Chesna to Washington D.C. for a ceremony honoring his sacrifice.

The Weymouth Wildcats took on members of the local fire department inside the high school gym.

The event will help to send members of the Weymouth Police Department, as well as Chesna’s family, to Washington D.C. in May.

Nearly a year after losing her son in the line of duty, Mimi Chesna said she is amazed by the community’s continued support.

“Our hearts are so, so, so lifted up by all of this,” Mimi said. “The town of Weymouth has been incredible, the Commonwealth of Mass. has been incredible. We can’t thank people enough. One foot in front of the other. One day at a time.”

Sgt. Chesna’s wife attended the event and stood by as two teams worked together for one goal: honoring the life and service of her husband.

The memorial honoring Sgt. Chesna and other fallen officers will take place during National Police Week.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)