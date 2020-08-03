Weymouth hangs donated ‘thin blue line’ flag on back of fire truck

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A “thin blue line” flag that was removed from a Hingham fire truck last week was placed on the back of a Weymouth fire truck on Monday to honor the memory of Weymouth Police Sergeant Michael Chesna, who was killed in the line of duty in 2018.

The Hingham Fire Department on Thursday removed “thin blue line” flags from their trucks and donated them to the Weymouth Police Department after town officials issued an order demanding the flags be taken down.

“The decision was made to conduct the removal of the flags on our own terms to provide the highest level of respect that they deserve,” Hingham fire officials said.

The fire department had been displaying the flags in memory of Chesna.

“The thin blue line flag from Hingham FD was placed on the rear of Weymouth Engine 3 this morning,” the Weymouth Police Department said in a Facebook post.

