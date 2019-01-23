Weymouth magician accused of indecently assaulting children attending magic classes

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A Weymouth magician was arrested late Wednesday morning for indecently assaulting three children who attended his magic classes in the early 2000s, authorities said.

David Hussey, 52, is expected to appear in Hingham District Court on two counts of indecent assault and battery and one count of indecent assault and battery under the age of 14 in connection to indecent assault incidents that occurred at a home in Rockland, according to the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office.

This is a developing story; stay with 7News on air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)