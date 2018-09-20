Weymouth police sergeant’s grief-stricken widow screams at accused killer in court

DEDHAM, MASS. (AP) - The grief-stricken widow of a Weymouth police sergeant who was shot and killed in July broke down and screamed profanities at the man accused of killing him as he was being escorted out of Norfolk Superior Court in shackles Thursday afternoon.

Emanuel Lopes, 20, of Brockton, was arraigned on murder charges in connection with the shooting deaths of Sgt. Michael Chesna and 77-year-old Vera Adams and was ordered held without bail.

A grand jury returned 11 indictments against Lopes in early September, including two counts of murder.

Chesna’s wife, Cindy, could be heard shouting an array of expletives at Lopes as he walked past several packed rows of police officers who attended the court hearing. Lopes never looked up and did not acknowledge her.

Cindy was eventually escorted out of court by a host of officials as she wiped away tears.

Chesna found Lopes vandalizing a home on Burton Terrace around 8 a.m. after he fled a crash near South Shore Hospital, according to police.

Lopes threw a “large rock” roughly half the size of a basketball at Chesna from about 10 feet away, knocking him to the ground, prosecutors said.

He proceeded to commandeer Chesna’s firearm, stood over him and fired about 10 rounds at his head, legs and torso, court documents indicated.

When Weymouth officer Sean Murphy responded to the scene, he found Lopes holding Chesna’s gun and fired at him, striking him in the leg, police said.

Lopes fled toward nearby Torrey Street, where he fired three rounds through Adams’ picture window, hitting her as she stood in her sunroom, according to prosecutors.

Lopes was taken into custody in the area of 100 Torrey Street with Chesna’s firearm in hand, police said. The weapon was said to be empty and evidence suggested Lopes fired “15 or 16” rounds in total.

