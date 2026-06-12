FOXBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - 7NEWS found fans of World Cup teams from both Scotland and Haiti doing some shopping at Patriot Place.

They’re excited for the big game Saturday night, to say the least.

“I hope we go a long way,” said Les Jebson, a native of Scotland. “It’s been a long, long time.”

The Jebsons were easy to spot in their “Team Scotland” tee shirts. They flew up from South Carolina.

“Is this your first game you’re seeing?” we asked them.

“Yeah, ready for the energy,” Owen and Les said. “Seen videos online, looks like it’s gonna be a good time.”

“You going to be in the Tartan Army?”

“Absolutely. Absolutely.”

Plans are in place to allow the Scottish fans to march in a designated area. But once at the gates, flags no larger than 78 inches by 60 inches, unless a permit is obtained in advance.

Gillette Stadium, known as “Boston Stadium” for the Cup, will play host.

“You know what’s fascinating? They cover up all the signage at Gillette; they removed any reminder,” Les said. “It’s interesting. I’ll be curious to see what the inside looks like.”

There’s a long list of prohibited items, including food and drink. FIFA originally banned fans from bringing water into the matches, even while warning fans to stay hydrated.

International soccer officials later decided to allow each fan to bring in one bottle of water in a soft plastic disposable container. Up to 20 oz. is allowed.

“My husband is obsessed with soccer and the U.S. team in general,” Lindsay Laut said. “Big Revs fan too. He’s purchased many tickets to many games. He’s in L.A. right now watching the U.S. game, or getting ready for it.”

Massachusetts has one of the largest Haitian populations, and one of the team’s stars, Frantze Pierrot, grew up in Melrose.

“I think we worked hard to get here,” Marc-Andy Paul, who is rooting for Haiti. “I think we are a formidable team. And I think we have a long history of overcoming; overall, we will surprise the world.”

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