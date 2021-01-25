Where can you get vaccinated? Here is a map of sites that are open in Mass.

BOSTON (WHDH) - Dozens of vaccination sites are now open in Massachusetts, while many more are slated to launch in the coming days and weeks.

Residents who fall under phase 1 of the state’s vaccination rollout are now eligible to get vaccinated. Those in phase 2 will be able to start getting vaccinated on Feb. 1, Gov. Charlie Baker announced Monday.

All phase one priority groups are now eligible for vaccinations, including health care workers, residents, and staff of long-term and congregate care facilities, home health care workers, and non-COVID-facing health care workers and first responders.

Phase two includes the following groups of people:

Individuals 75+

Individuals 65+ or with 2+ comorbidities

Early education and K-12 workers, transit, utility, food and agriculture, sanitation, public works, and public health workers

Individuals with one comorbidity.

The state has also compiled a map of vaccine sites that require appointments.

Red stars indicate mass vaccination sites, green stars indicate general sites, purple stars indicate pharmacies that offer the vaccine, and yellow stars indicate local sites that are open in select cities and towns.

Baker said that the state plans to have 103 publicly available vaccination sites open by the end of the week and 165 open by the middle of February.

To find your phase and priority group, click here.

