The worst of the wind and rain arrived in Boston Saturday evening, with wind gusts in the harbor approaching 50 mph as a nor’easter roared ashore.

There were some cancellations at Logan Airport in the afternoon and evening but many planes still managed to take off despite the windy weather.

Power outages in the area were minimal as of Saturday night.

Some city residents stepped out to see the pilots approaching the runway.

“We’re plane spotting,” one onlooker said. “We wanted to see the planes land sideways.”

A group of BU grads was out and about hoping to see the worst of the storm.

“We thought like it was going to be crazy but as of now it’s not that much crazy I would say….but we are like expecting more.”

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