WHITMAN, MASS. (WHDH) - The Library Board of Trustees in Whitman is asking the community to show support due to concerns the library could close its doors.

A finance committee meeting will be held Tuesday night at Whitman Town Hall to decide the library’s future.

A vote is scheduled for May, and if that vote does not pass, the library will close for at least five years and six members of its staff would be laid off.

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