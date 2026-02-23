SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - About 40 percent of customers in Scituate were without power early Monday morning as a nor’easter lashed the South Shore with high wind gusts.

Crews will be working throughout the day to restore power to those impacted as communities in the area prepare for up to 18 inches of heavy, wet snow.

At 6 a.m., whipping winds were coming in off the ocean and snow was falling quickly.

