Wife-carrying contest is a fall classic at Maine ski resort

Peter Ver Ploeg carries Virginia Petrovek through the mud pit during the North American Wife Carrying Championship, Saturday, Oct. 8, 2016, at the Sunday River Ski Resort in Newry, Maine. The couple, from Portland, Maine, has been married for one year. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

NEWRY, Maine (AP) — Baseball’s fall classic focuses on an American pastime. A Maine ski resort has its own fall classic based on a Finnish tradition.

Sunday River is hosting the North American Wife Carrying Championship on Saturday.

The event features male competitors completing a 278-yard course while carrying a woman. The winner gets the weight of his “wife” in beer and five times her weight in cash.

The legend behind the event is based on Finland’s “Ronkainen the Robber,” whose gang was known to pillage villages and take the women.

Saturday’s first-place finisher gets to participate in the world championship next year in Finland, where the event got its modern start in 1992.

