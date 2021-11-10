FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The wife of Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan is recovering after getting hit by a car while riding her bicycle in Mattapoisett last week.

Coogan said that his wife Judi St. Hilaire was doing a 60-mile ride with the Narragansett Bay Wheelmen on Oct. 31 when a vehicle ran a stop sign and struck three of the cyclists.

St. Hilaire was taken to Saint Luke’s Hospital with 12 broken ribs, two broken collarbones, and punctured lungs, Coogan said.

She has since been released from the hospital and says she is on the mend.

“We get caught up in things that are so not important and we lose the true value of life and this was a reminder for us,” St. Hilaire said.

She added that she is lucky to be alive and is preparing for the difficult recovery ahead.

