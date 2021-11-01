FALL RIVER, MASS. (WHDH) - The wife of Fall River Mayor Paul Coogan suffered serious injuries after getting hit by a car while riding her bike in Mattapoisett on Sunday morning.

Coogan wrote on Facebook that his wife Judi was doing a 60-mile ride with the Narragansett Bay Wheelmen when a car ran a stop sign and struck three of the cyclists.

Judi is currently in the intensive care unit at Saint Luke’s Hospital with 12 broken ribs, two broken collarbones, and punctured lungs, Coogan continued.

This comes as Coogan is up for re-election Tuesday.

“Judi is sorry she’s going to miss these last few days of the campaign, but that’s the least of our concerns,” Coogan wrote. “She still loves to bike and will be back to riding after plenty of recovery and rehab. Say a prayer for her if you can.”

