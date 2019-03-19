Wildlife officials urge public to stay away from sleepy seal in Rockport

ROCKPORT, MASS. (WHDH) - Marine wildlife officials are urging the public to stay away from a sleepy harp seal that has been spotted hanging out in the sand in Rockport.

The NOAA Fisheries Greater Atlantic Region tweeted a photo of the spotted seal with a caption that said, “It’s been checked out and reported healthy and happy.”

The organization did not specify which beach the seal is lounging on.

Beachgoers are being asked to stay at least 150 feet away from the seal. Taking a selfie with the seal is also frowned upon.

“The popularity of selfies and capturing any moment through photographs or video is posing a new threat to wildlife,” the NOAA said on its website.

Getting too close to seals can scare the animals and change their behaviors.

Quietly watching from a distance is encouraged.

Good morning! This sleepy harp seal has been hanging out in Rockport, MA. It's been checked out and reported healthy and happy. Reminder to everyone to let it rest! Keep 150 feet away (including pets). Please don't feed or try to selfie! @GDTnews https://t.co/YPX6axcp6K pic.twitter.com/IHN3qyq7U6 — NOAA Fisheries NE/MA (@NOAAFish_GARFO) March 19, 2019

