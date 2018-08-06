Wilmington police on lookout for missing lizard

WILMINGTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Wilmington police are on the lookout for a missing lizard.

“Tiggs,” a 3-and-a-half foot black and white tegu, went missing from an outdoor enclosure in the area of Salem and Woburn streets on July 31 between 2:30 and 7:15 p.m., according to a post on the Wilmington Police Department’s Twitter page.

Police urge anyone who sees or comes in contact with the lizard to not approach it and to call the family immediately at 857-928-3140.

“Tiggs” a 3 1/2 foot, Black and White Tegu Monitor, went missing from outdoor enclosure sometime today 7-31 between 2:30 and 7:15 from the corner of Salem and Woburn st. Do not approach. Call family immediately at 857-928-3140 pic.twitter.com/12EVUAmqDS — Wilmington, MA ACO (@wilmingtonaco) August 1, 2018

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)