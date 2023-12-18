SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Cleanup efforts were underway in Salem, New Hampshire Monday after witnesses said wind ripped the roof of a local car wash.

The damage happened at Haffner’s Car Wash shortly after 11 a.m. off Route 28 near the peak of stormy conditions amid a day of wild weather across southern New England.

“Just like a sardine can, it just peeled right back,” said Josh Houde, who works next to the damaged car wash.

Houde said he heard a loud crashing noise. When he looked outside, he said he saw an Haffner’s employee approaching.

“That’s when we walked across the street and saw all that stuff,” he said.

Crews were seen moving debris at Haffner’s later in the day Monday.

Speaking with 7NEWS, the owners of the now-closed car wash said they were thankful no one was hurt.

“It definitely could have been worse,” added Houde. “There could have been people over there or cars parked over there because that place is always busy.”

Elsewhere in Salem, workers also spent the afternoon removing a tree that sliced into a home on Lawrence Road.

Outside Salem, countless other damage reports poured in from communities across the region.

Salem fire officials said heavy rains fell in Salem throughout Monday afternoon.

While emergency crews braced for any further damage, the owners of Haffner’s Car Wash said they only recently replaced their roof. The owners did not have a timetable for when they will be able to reopen.

