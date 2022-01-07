BOSTON (WHDH) - Some communities in Massachusetts saw more than a foot of snow during a winter storm on Friday.

A winter storm warning remains in effect until 4 p.m. for parts of Suffolk, Barnstable, Norfolk, Plymouth, Bristol, and Middlesex counties.

The majority of Central and Western Massachusetts, along with Martha’s Vineyard, were also under a winter weather advisory but that advisory has since expired.

Flakes began falling during the early morning hours with heavy bands of snow moving through the Bay State until around 11 a.m.

The height of the storm created poor travel conditions during the morning commute.

Gov. Charlie Baker had directed non-emergency state workers to stay home from work and urged Mass. residents to stay off the roads.

Norwood and Westwood were among the communities that got more than a foot of snow.

Several other communities, including Sharon, Dorchester, and Millis, got more than 10 inches of snow.

Towns and cities may see a little more accumulation before the storm completely moves out around 3 p.m.

