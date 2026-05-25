WINTHROP, MASS. (WHDH) - A Winthrop man was charged with manslaughter in the death of his wife on Sunday.

Sean Brewer, 58, is accused of shooting his wife on Beacon Street in Winthrop around 8:37 a.m.

Officers arrived and said they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. The woman, later identified as Jacklyn Berry, 47, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. At the same time, someone was detained for questioning.

Brewer is expected to be arraigned in court on Tuesday.

Berry’s family released a statement, saying in part, “words cannot express the devastating impact of this loss on all of us. The world is a little less bright today because she’s gone.”

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