SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Salem are reminding anyone who plans on visiting the Witch City for the Halloween season to come by train, boat or broomstick if possible: just not by car if you can avoid it.

“Typically, the last two weekends of October, we see record crowds and, this year, we’re seeing record crowds earlier,” said Mayor Kim Driscoll during a news conference Friday, aimed at addressing how the city’s accommodating the masses of visitors.

The conference was scheduled after the city attracted a record 157,000 people the weekend before. Overall, Salem had more than 500,000 over the first 16 days of October, a 15% increase from the same time frame last year.

More people visited Salem last weekend than the number of people who can fit in Gillette Stadium: 65,000. The number of visitors last weekend also outnumbers residents with the population of Salem itself, at only around 45,000.

“While we love sharing our city with visitors and the world, we are a nearly 400-year-old city and we have roads that were built for horse and buggy, more than they were for the number of people who are trying to arrive here by car,” Driscoll said. “We like to say ‘if you’re coming to Salem, do it by train, ferry or broom, but not by car.'”

The Commuter Rail will add more service this weekend between North Station and Salem as well as Salem and Beverly/Newburyport. The city said all lots, garages and spaces were full early last weekend so unless visitors have a broom, the city recommends taking a train or ferry.

Salem’s mayor said she’s grateful for Keolis Commuter Services and the MBTA providing extra service for the busiest time of year and encourages people to check the Commuter Rail schedule before they come to witch city.

