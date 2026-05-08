WOBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - A Woburn company is unleashing the power of AI, creating a pet-like companion powered by artificial intelligence.

“It’s a new kind of physical AI which is focused more on human connection than on physical dexterity,” Colin Angle said, Co-founder and CEO of Familiar Machines and Magic.

Called “The Familiar,” the plush prototype is designed to create healthy habits.

“Maybe it goes and nudges your leg if you’re doom scrolling, maybe it’s trying to get you to go outside where you might meet some people and get a little bit more exercise in your life,” Angle said.

The robot doesn’t talk, but the creator of the artificial pet said it makes sounds like a cat or dog would.

He said it also has emotional intelligence and will adapt to your behaviors.

“The memories that are formed are more social members. It might remember that you get really happy when it starts chasing its tail, or it may notice that you don’t like to be bothered when you’re on your phone,” Angle said.

The company said the robot could provide mental health benefits to older people who can’t care for a pet, or people who feel isolated.

“Society is challenged by feelings of isolation and loneliness. We could use a little bit of a push to get out of our house to take a walk, to meet people,” Angle said.

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