WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman was arrested on several charges Wednesday night after she ran back into her burning home in Worcester, interfering with crews who were fighting the massive fire, police said.

Sarah Beth Martinez, 37, is charged with obstructing a firefighter, interfering with a firefighter, resisting arrest, disturbing the peace, disorderly conduct, and two other outstanding warrants.

Worcester Fire and police responded to a rooming house on May Street in Worcester at approximately 10:42 p.m. for a report of an active fire. Police said it was initially reported that people were still on the third floor.

When crews arrived, police said the scene was chaotic and it was difficult to determine who was in the building, and who was a resident of the building.

Police said Martinez evacuated the building, but then asked to go back into the room she rented. She was told not to, but ran back in anyway. Police said two officers had to go in the building to get her, and she was immediately placed under arrest.

Martinez was arraigned Thursday, and spoke to 7NEWS after her court appearance.

“It’s kind of like a blur, but I knew we were going to be out there for hours, and I ran back in to grab some of my belongings because when I left I didn’t have anything. We had to go straight outside. I just ran in to get my phone,” Martinez said. “[The cop] said, ‘are you trying to get people killed?’ and I said, ‘are you crazy?'”

Firefighters said they were able to knock down the heavy fire, which appears to have started on the first floor, in about 10 minutes. One resident said the flames spread rapidly.

“I went back into my room thinking, let me just get some clothes, some personal items like my phone, this kind of stuff,” said Shaina Malmquist, who lived in the building. “By the time I was done doing that, I was in a black room screaming for help.”

Martinez said she meant no harm with her actions.

“I’m not trying to get anyone killed,” She said. “But in hindsight now I see what she meant by that. But in the moment, obviously, that wasn’t my intention, but I can see how that could be misconstrued.”

Martinez was released, but has no home to return to as the building was deemed uninhabitable. She is due back in court in July.

Four residents were taken to the hospital. Police said one person is being treated for serious injuries, and the other three for minor injuries. One firefighter was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

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