FREETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A 21-year-old woman is facing more than a dozen animal cruelty charges after authorities say they found three dead dogs and 27 other pets emaciated at a home in Freetown.

On Jan. 9, MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department seized 18 goats and nine dogs living in unsanitary conditions on Howland Road, according to the MSPCA. Three additional dogs were reportedly found dead on the property.

The owner of the animals, Miranda Rosyki, is slated to be arraigned on March 3 in Fall River District Court on 13 counts of animal cruelty.

Bristol County District Attorney Thomas M. Quinn III called the allegations in this case “disturbing.”

“We appreciate the efforts of the MSPCA’s Law Enforcement Department in contacting us and working with us to fully investigate this very serious matter,” he said.

The surviving, undernourished animals were placed on specialized re-feeding programs, the MSPCA reported.

Mike Keiley, director of adoption centers and programs at the MSPCA-Angell, said in a statement, “We are focusing our energies on restoring the health of the surviving animals; we believe they will make wonderful pets, and we hope adopters will visit us this week to meet them in person.”

Six of the dogs — including redbone coonhounds, standard poodles and one black labrador — have since been adopted into new homes.

Three of the seized dogs remain in the care of the MSPCA, two of which are being treated for heartworm.

Would-be adopters are encouraged to visit the MSPCA’s Nevins Farm Adoption Center in Methuen to learn more about the remaining dogs, all of which are redbone coonhounds. Their names are Fancy, age 4, Bella, age 7, and Peyton, age 3.

Three of the seized Nigerian dwarf goats died shortly after arriving at Nevins Farm, according to the MSPCA.

The remaining goats are recovering at Nevins Farm. Fifteen are currently available for adoption, including four who are pregnant.

