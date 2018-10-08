Woman found in NH storage locker died from single gunshot

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — The New Hampshire Attorney General’s office says a woman discovered in a storage unit died from a single gunshot.

Police officers discovered the body of 45-year-old Jessica Purslow early Sunday inside a self-storage unit after being alerted by a caller around midnight. Results of an autopsy released Monday revealed she died from a gunshot but the manner of death is pending investigation.

Police are asking anyone who saw Purslow at the Rochester Self Storage to contact the Rochester Police Department.

