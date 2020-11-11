(WHDH) — A 51-year-old woman gave birth to her first grandchild last week after offering to be a gestational surrogate for her daughter.

Breanna Lockwood announced on her Instagram page ivf.surrogacy.diary that her mother, Julie, gave birth to her daughter, Briar, on Nov. 2 at 2:24 p.m.

“My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery,” Breanna wrote. “The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away.”

Julie offered multiple times to carry a baby for her daughter and husband, Aaron, after Breanna learned from her doctor that her uterus was incapable of growing a child.

Breanna and Aaron eventually said yes, having already gone through IVF and having embryos frozen.

A fertility doctor used hormone therapy to take Julie out of menopause and prep her body to carry the baby.

Breanna says her mother and her newborn daughter are “fantastic and healthy.”

