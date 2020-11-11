(WHDH) — A 51-year-old woman gave birth to her first grandchild last week after offering to be a gestational surrogate for her daughter.
Breanna Lockwood announced on her Instagram page ivf.surrogacy.diary that her mother, Julie, gave birth to her daughter, Briar, on Nov. 2 at 2:24 p.m.
“My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery,” Breanna wrote. “The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away.”
Julie offered multiple times to carry a baby for her daughter and husband, Aaron, after Breanna learned from her doctor that her uterus was incapable of growing a child.
Breanna and Aaron eventually said yes, having already gone through IVF and having embryos frozen.
A fertility doctor used hormone therapy to take Julie out of menopause and prep her body to carry the baby.
Breanna says her mother and her newborn daughter are “fantastic and healthy.”
View this post on Instagram
ᴡᴇʟᴄᴏᴍɪɴɢ ᴛᴏ ᴛʜᴇ ᴡᴏʀʟᴅ… 𝑩𝒓𝒊𝒂𝒓 𝑱𝒖𝒍𝒊𝒆𝒕𝒕𝒆 𝑳𝒐𝒄𝒌𝒘𝒐𝒐𝒅 Born 11/2/20 2:24pm 7 lbs 1 oz 19.25 inches and has filled our hearts with so much joy!! My mom was an absolute rockstar through a difficult delivery. The sacrifices she took to bring this little slice of heaven into our world takes my breath away. Holding my daughter in my arms my heart is bursting. The feeling of how I would do absolutely anything needed for this child is radiating through me when I look at her, and reflects back on what my mom did for me. Every move and decision I make for my daughter, I’m finding the answers through how my mom raised me. The way she loves and the selflessness she exudes is pure, genuine and kind. My mom Julie, and baby Briar are doing fantastic and healthy! I have SO MUCH to share on our birth experience, but right now my husband and I are soaking up these newborn moments! 📸: Fresh 48 with @rachellangloisphoto
(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)