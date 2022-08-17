WOODS HOLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A woman hopped the safety barrier to take a swim with the seals while visiting the Woods Hole Science Aquarium.

“Got off her bike, went around the edge, and boom, in the water,” described witness Ken Watson.

Witnesses said the incident unfolded Wednesday morning shortly after the exhibit opened to visitors.

“I was pretty shocked that she would jump into the tank, it seemed very strange,” said witness Eileen Watson.

Aquarium spokeswoman Teri Frady said staff members pulled the woman from the pool, who got on a bike and rode away, leading them to call the police.

“This is the first full-blown, middle-of-the-day diving in the pool everybody can see event,” said Frady.

Police said they located the woman a short time later and took her to a hospital to undergo evaluation.

Those who witnessed the scene remain in disbelief.

“There are wonderful days in Falmouth,” said Ken Watson. “Every day, you never know what you are going to see.”

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)