BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to an emergency on the water near Logan Airport late Wednesday night.

Officials said four people were taken to the hospital following a boat crash into a pier just off Perimeter Road at around 11:20 p.m.

Elizabeth Dankert, 24, of Andover was pronounced dead Thursday morning at Massachusetts General Hospital.

Officials say Dankert and two of her friends, both 23, were in the Seaport District on Wednesday when they boarded a boat owned by a 40-year-old man.

“Initial reports show there were four parties on the recreational boat at the time of the crash, all were transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for injuries,” state police said in a statement. “One of the parties transported later succumbed to [their] injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

The three other people aboard the boat suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

“I extend my deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Elizabeth Dankert and I assure them that all aspects of this tragedy are under investigation. I want to thank EMS personnel and other first responders for their exceptional treatment and recovery work under extremely difficult conditions,” Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

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