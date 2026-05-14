BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to an emergency on the water near Logan Airport late Wednesday night.

Officials said four people were transported to the hospital following a boat crash into a pier just off Perimeter Road at around 11:20 p.m.

“Initial reports show there were four parties on the recreational boat at the time of the crash, all were transported to Mass General Hospital to be treated for injuries,” state police said in a statement. “One of the parties transported later succumbed to [their] injuries and was pronounced dead at the hospital.”

A number of firefighters and police were at the scene between Seaport and the airport.

(Copyright (c) 2026 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)